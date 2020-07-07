Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly boards cast of Keanu Reeves The Matrix 4

A Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, The Matrix 4 is written and directed by Lana Wachowski.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the cast of Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4 that recently resumed filming after production was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers are yet to announce what character she will portray in the film.

The film which was initially slated to open on 21 May, 2021 is from Matrix-co-creator Lana Wachowski and sees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris are also starring, stated The Hollywood Reporter. The release date has now been pushed to 4 April, 2022.

The franchise which debuted in 1999 told the story of human resistance fighting against machines that had subdued human beings. The first film was followed by The Matrix Reloaded in 2003 and The Matrix Revolutions, six months later.

Earlier this week, Reeves met up with his upcoming project's co-stars for dinner along with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

According to Metro.co.uk, the 55-year-old actor was spotted arriving at a private apartment in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany on 4 July. Actor Neil Patrick Harris was also seen later, as was Carrie-Anne Moss.

Chopra's last film was The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. She will next be seen in Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes by director Robert Rodriguez, as well as in The White Tiger, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel.

Chopra had recently signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. The actor-shared the news of the development on social media, writing that through her banner Purple Pebble Pictures, she always wanted to create content in collaboration with a global talent team.