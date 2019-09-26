Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan have a 'face-off' on sets of on reality show Dance India Dance

Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas reunited on sets of dance reality show Dance India Dance: Battle of The Champions. While Kareena is a part of the judging panel in the show, Priyanka has come down to India in order to promote her upcoming slice-of-life film The Sky Is Pink, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 11 October.

Priyanka and Kareena's pictures and videos went viral on the net, especially after Chopra posted a fun boomerang of them together.

In the pictures, Priyanka sports a dark brown one-piece suit and a simple hairstyle, while Kareena chose a powder-pink ensemble paired with a neckpiece.

Check out the video

The Bajirao Mastani actress also visited the sets of Madhuri Dixit's reality show Dance Deewane earlier. Check out the video

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka's comeback to the Hindi film industry after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary (played by Zaira Wasim), who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar.

The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose, and co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 12:16:20 IST