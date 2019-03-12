You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan, Jacqueline Fernandez pose for 'most loaded Bollywood selfie of the season'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted an ‘impromptu’ Bollywood party on Sunday night, which was graced by names like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Sushant Singh Rajput among others.

The actors posed for a group selfie taken by writer Mushtaq Sheikh, who posted it on his Instagram and captioned it as, “The most super loaded Bollywood selfie of the season.” Other actors in the frame are Tabu, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Aayush Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandes, along with casting director Mukesh Chhabra and manager Rohini Iyer.

Huma and Jacqueline also took to their Instagram accounts, and posted pictures with Priyanka. They were all praise for the actor.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline also shared a picture with PeeCee and wrote, "Never have I been so inspired by a person!!"

Never have I been so inspired by a person!! @priyankachopra you made me stay way past my bedtime but you’re right.. it’s only sleep yaa!! #peptalkPC ❤️ thanks @rohiniyer for making me part of the impromptu gang!

Priyanka was in town to attend the star-studded wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta with mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth.

On the work front, the Isn’t It Romantic actress wrapped up the shoot for The Sky Is Pink recently. The biographical drama based on the life of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, is helmed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Priyanka’s production house. The film also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in key roles. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on 11 October.

