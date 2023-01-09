While it is a proud moment for India as another regional film from the corners of Gujarat, Chhello Show has been selected as an official entry for the Oscars, actress Priyanka Chopra is also happy with the achievement. Expressing her love and respect for her culture and roots, the actress recently also hosted a special screening of the show which was followed by a special dinner reception in Los Angeles. Written and directed by Pan Nalin, Chhello Show (Last Film Show) has been selected in the Best International Feature Film Category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a couple of photos from the event where she can be seen posing with the film’s director Pan Nalin, child artist Bhavin Rabari, and producer Dheer Momaya. The trio can be seen sharing a candid moment. The following picture seems to be from the dinner reception which shows Priyanka having a candid chat with Kal Penn. The final photo is of Priyanka along with Bhavin Rabari. While the actress opted for a black off-shoulder outfit, the kid was dressed in traditional attire.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka also penned a heartwarming note for the film and wrote, “The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job. So proud of the amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema. Chhello Show being one of the special ones. Good luck team! Go get ‘em.”

After giving brief information about the film making it to the Oscars and about its story, Priyanka also thanked her close friend, Isha Ambani for lending her LA home for the event.

While celebrities from the industry and many of her fans lauded her gesture for the film, Chhello Show’s producer David Dubinsky also shared a few photos from the event. We can see Isha Ambani’s luxurious house decked up for the screening and dinner with many of the film’s posters hung up. The director Pan Nalin also shared glimpses of the event.

About Chhello Show

Revolving around the story of a nine-year-old boy Samay (Bhavin Rabari), Chhello Show shows how the boy is fascinated by films, and filmmaking and struggles to reach his dream. The film will be competing with 14 other films in the same category at the Oscars.

