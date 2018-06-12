You are here:

Priyanka Chopra defended by Pooja Bhatt on Twitter, after Quantico 'Hindu terror' episode backlash

FP Staff

Jun,12 2018 16:57:24 IST

Mumbai: Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt has come out in support of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is facing criticism over a scene in American TV show Quantico.

Priyanka had apologized for an episode on the show, portraying Indian nationalists as terrorists who were trying to frame Pakistan in a terror plot.

"When Priyanka Chopra makes a mark for herself internationally, we claim her achievements as our own and then threaten to ban her films and make her apologize for a work of fiction that has been created by someone else. Can we please attempt to be larger than that?" Pooja tweeted on 11 June.

In the episode, Priyanka, who plays Alex Parrish, is an anti-terrorist officer who plots a nuclear attack in Manhattan to frame Pakistan for it, just days before an India-Pakistan summit is to be held. The episode drew intense criticism from Indian fans. After ABC issued an apology, Priyanka said sorry too. "I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologize. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change," Priyanka had tweeted.

