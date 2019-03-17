Priyanka Chopra congratulates Lilly Singh on becoming NBC's new late-night show host: 'Break them barriers, baby!'

Comedian and YouTube star Lilly Singh created history as she became the first woman to lead a late-night show on a broadcast network, with her appointment as the host of NBC's A Little Late With Lilly Singh. She is also the first woman of Indian origin to have achieved the feat. Priyanka Chopra, who is Lilly's close friend, congratulated the YouTube sensation with a shoutout on Instagram stories.

Posting a picture with Singh, Priyanka wrote, "So proud of @iisuperwomanii... First woman... of colour... to be late night show host...Break them barriers baby! So proud". Nick Jonas and Dwayne Johnson too congratulated the star on Twitter.

YES! So awesome congrats! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 15, 2019

She’s come a long way! Proud of you sis! @IISuperwomanII https://t.co/64LC81PvfW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2019

Priyanka has been friends with Lilly ever since they collaborated on latter's comedy skit video, How to be a good wing-woman. The clip has over 9.6 million views. Lilly also was one of the guests at Priyanka and Nick's lavish wedding ceremony.

Born to Indian parents in Canada, Singh is known as 'Superwoman' among her fans. She has over 14 million followers on YouTube. Her show will replace Carson Daly's Last Call and will see Singh conducting in-studio interviews with a variety of guests.

