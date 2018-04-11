Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship chronicled in comic book ahead of royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding has turned into a spectacle for most of their fans and those who like to be up to date with the ongoings at the Kensington Palace. The story of their romance, including their royal wedding can now be read in a comic book, reports Reuters.

Titled The Royals: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, the comic book is also available online as a traditional 26-page comic book, a 40-page graphic novel and a wedding edition with a cover designed by artist Joey Mason, according to the same Reuters report. The books are being published by US-based TidalWave Productions, which also launched comic books about Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

The books will include ample background information about the royal couple. It will reflect on Markle's childhood, growing up biracial, first divorce and Hollywood career. Harry's years spent in the military and the death of Princess Diana will also be detailed in the books.

The Suits star and the British royal are tying the knot on 19 May at the Windsor Castle, much to the delight of their fans. The two met in 2016 through common friends and got engaged in November, 2017 to be married.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement: 'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.'

Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 12:59 PM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 13:01 PM