In the adorable pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram, the actress can be seen spending some quality time and playing with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at her Los Angeles Home.

Enjoying the best phase of her life motherhood currently, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas early on Monday, treated her fans to glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. While she continued the trajectory of not revealing her daughter’s face, the pictures of the mother-daughter duo are surely a sight to behold for the fans who have eagerly been waiting to get a glance of Malti’s face. Ever since she has entered the phase of motherhood, the actress makes sure to spend all her free time with her lil one and ensures to keep her fans updated via social media, but without revealing her face. Now dropping two pictures with her daughter, Priyanka can be seen spending some quality time and playing with her at her Los Angeles home.

While posting the adorable pictures, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Love like no other,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. In the first selfie, which features Malti’s side face, both the mother and daughter can be seen chilling out near the pool. Clad in a white shirt and olive green shorts, Priyanka is holding her daughter in her lap.

In the next picture, Priyanka can be seen passing a million-dollar smile at the camera, as she plays with her daughter. The picture shows Malti playfully keeping her cute feet, which are sporting black pearl anklets, on her mother’s face. The pictures have garnered a lot of attention. Several celebrity friends took to the comments section to shower love on Malti.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “PC and her baby ….Biggestt hug,” and added a handful of red heart emoticons. Priyanka’s cousin sister and actress Parineeti Chopra commented, “I miss herrrrrrr.” Responding to PeeCee’s heart-melting caption, actress Dia Mirza commented, “True,” and ended with a red heart emoji. Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections. Next, the actress will be seen in Jim Strouse’s romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me. Priyanka also has Citadel, Sheela, Ending Things, and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

