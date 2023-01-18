SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been breaking several records in the West following its massive success in India. It began with winning a Golden Globe for the song Naatu Naatu and further went on to win many more awards. Since then, prominent personalities and celebrities from all over the world are congratulating the team for their major success. Joining the league, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also extended her best wishes for Rajamouli and the entire RRR team. While she began with Priyanka giving a shout-out to the team, the actress has now attended a special screening of the film.

Taking to her social media handles, Priyanka shared two pictures of her attending the event and further delivering her speech to the audience. She was accompanied by filmmaker SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravaani.

Check:

https://twitter.com/priyankachopra/status/1615555807399272449

In her caption, she wrote, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations” while mentioning all the people involved in the film including the lead actors — Jr NTR and Ram Charan. She also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories.

Earlier, the actress had also shared the video of RRR’s Golden Globe win and further shared her pride moment.

Notably, this is not the first time when Priyanka Chopra had given a shoutout in support of an Indian film. She earlier hosted a special screening of Chhello Show (Last Film Show). The film is India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards on the Best International Feature Film shortlist.

RRR wins international awards

SS Rajamouli’s Telugu epic period drama film RRR seems to be on an award-winning spree. It recently won a Golden Globe Award for its song Naatu Naatu in The Best Original Song category. Furthermore, it also went on to win two awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

Following this, the film has now won another award at the Seattle Critics Awards for Best Action Choreography. With all these wins, the film seems to have been gaining more chances to bag a nomination at the Oscars 2023.

