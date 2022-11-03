There is no denying the fact that PeeCee fans can’t keep calm, as after three long years Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally touched down in her homeland. While the global star has kept her fans updated about her goings in the B-Town, we undeniably desperately await her next upload after every latest post. However, it seems that Thursday was all about updating her fans about a very important piece of news and that the makers have shifted the release date of the actress’ upcoming film Love Again to spring. Earlier titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, Love Again was slated to be released in February 2023. Now taking to her official Instagram account the actress revealed that James C. Strouse’s directorial will hit the cinema halls next year on 12th May.

Well, after a year of no-show in theatres, PeeCee will be back on the big screen with her Hollywood romantic comedy. The much-anticipated film has paired the actress opposite Outlander star Sam Heughan. Apart from the two, the upcoming movie also features Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Steve Oram. While unveiling the new release date of her upcoming movie, Priyanka also gave a shout-out to Celine Dion, who is essaying herself in the movie, which will also feature a new song by the Canadian singer.

Priyanka dropped a video of a mushy still of herself with Sam, and uploaded it with Celine’s music in the background. While sharing the video, PeeCee wrote in the caption, “Love Again Movie, coming exclusively to movie theaters worldwide on May 12th! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Celine Dion. I’m so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself! Yay Sam Heughan we did it!!!”

On the other hand, Sam took to his official Twitter account to drop an adorable still of himself with his co-star Priyanka from the movie. While sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “It’s a date!! I’m starring alongside the beautiful Priyanka Chopra and the brilliant Celine Dion in the romantic comedy Love Again Movie, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12…featuring new music from Celine Dion!?!?”

It’s a date!!💕

I’m starring alongside the beautiful @PriyankaChopra and the brilliant @CelineDion in the romantic comedy #LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12…

featuring new music from Celine Dion!?!?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has a series of exciting projects lined up. Last the actress was seen sharing the screen space with Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections. Although next, she will be seen in Love Again, the actress also has Russ Brother’s Citadel, which is a drama series. In Bollywood, Priyanka has the most awaited multi-starrer project Jee Le Zaraa. Farhan Akhtar’s directorial for the first time will feature Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka together.

