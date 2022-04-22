Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their daughter via surrogacy on January 15th. The couple has now revealed the name of their newborn.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy on January 15, have reportedly given her the name Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The baby's name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, which is the name of a flower, according to the birth certificate. Priyanka's baby daughter's name is Madhumalti, which is a component of her mother's name.

According to the data listed on the birth certificate, the baby daughter was born in San Deigo on January 15, according to TMZ.

Surrogacy was used to give Priyanka and Nick Jonas their daughter. The good news was posted on social media by the newlyweds. They shared the image on their Instagram account, which said, "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a new baby girl via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The actress was last seen in The matrix Resurrections. She will be next seen in Its All Coming Back To Me and a Hindi film Je Le Zaraa.

