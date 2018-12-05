You are here:

Priyanka Chopra 75-foot veil triggers funny memes: 'Bigger than a 1RK flat in Mumbai'

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding created considerable buzz on social media. Both Chopra and Jonas shared heartwarming videos of their Christian wedding ceremony where the actress was seen walking down the aisle in a Ralph Lauren outfit, escorted by mother Madhu Chopra.

The specialty about Chopra's outfit was the fact that it had a 75-foot long veil. Chopra, who had also sported Ralph Lauren's trench coat for the 2017 Met Gala, seems to have a penchant for making a statement with her sartorial choices.

The internet was quick to generate memes on the actress' veil, with many fans stating they aim to be as 'extra'

Priyanka Chopra’s veil is bigger than a 1 RK flat in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/rV7CGPVuIM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 4, 2018

Groundsmen covering cricket pitch from Priyanka Chopra's 75ft long veil#NickYanka pic.twitter.com/oEhNNpDC7D — yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) December 4, 2018

#PriyankaChopra wedding dress veil lookin like 2nd grade gym class pic.twitter.com/EwVmtNjXzB — Kara (@karakobott) December 4, 2018

Priyanka Chopra's wedding veil is the level of extra I aim to be pic.twitter.com/MgcXN192Qw — Kozza (@Kozza) December 4, 2018

Priyanka Chopra's veil could serve as a mosquito net for my entire apartment with double insulation for the my windows. Wawu!! — VaMaphosa (@_katarinha_) December 4, 2018

Thank you @priyankachopra for letting us know that you can use mosquito net a.k.a machardani has a veil. pic.twitter.com/EfNWhgZmdQ — saikiran (@imsai_sk) December 4, 2018

After the tallest statue, an Indian wears the longest wedding dress. Jai ho! #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/KUEe61hENR — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 4, 2018

priyanka chopra's veil is bigger and brighter than my future pic.twitter.com/7UhoGBz92T — b.🎄❄️ (@foutted) December 4, 2018

Meghan Markle: my wedding veil will be 16 feet long Priyanka Chopra: hold my earrings pic.twitter.com/BA9YC64GcA — Emily Lee (@emilyleee) December 4, 2018

Still can’t believe Priyanka Chopra’s veil pic.twitter.com/CpmrP33Cc7 — Arden Phillips (@pardenmoi) December 5, 2018

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2018 18:50 PM