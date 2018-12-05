You are here:

Priyanka Chopra 75-foot veil triggers funny memes: 'Bigger than a 1RK flat in Mumbai'

FP Staff

December 05, 2018 18:50:51 IST

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding created considerable buzz on social media. Both Chopra and Jonas shared heartwarming videos of their Christian wedding ceremony where the actress was seen walking down the aisle in a Ralph Lauren outfit, escorted by mother Madhu Chopra.

The specialty about Chopra's outfit was the fact that it had a 75-foot long veil. Chopra, who had also sported Ralph Lauren's trench coat for the 2017 Met Gala, seems to have a penchant for making a statement with her sartorial choices.

The internet was quick to generate memes on the actress' veil, with many fans stating they aim to be as 'extra'

