Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love to be re-released with a revised ending, says director Omar Lulu

Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love had created massive internet buzz following the actress' viral wink. The film released on Valentine's Day but opened to lukewarm reviews. Most cine-goers reacted negatively to the film's ending and if a Manorama report is to be believed, the makers are altering the ending in a revised version.

The altered film will be playing in theatres from Wednesday. Director Omar Lulu told the publication,"We re-shot the climax in a day's time and a 10-minute sequence will replace the existing climax. Apart from this, around 10 minutes from the total duration of the movie has been cut. The new version will hit the screens from Wednesday noon show."

Omar justifies his decision saying his previous films Happy Wedding and Chunks were romantic comedies and hence he wanted to make a realistic film with Oru Adaar Love and wanted to end the film on a tragic note rather than a happy one. The film charts a high school romance.

Apart from Varrier, the film also features Roshan Abdul Rahoof in a key role.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 12:58:17 IST