Priya Prakash Varrier may appear as contestant on Vikas Gupta's MTV reality show Ace of Space

Priya Prakash Varrier, who became a social media sensation post her debut Malayalam outing Oru Adaar Love, may be seen in new reality TV show, reports the Republic. The show, which will primarily be task-oriented is titled Ace of Space. Hosted by Vikas Gupta, the show draws similarities to Bigg Boss wherein all the contestants are forced to remain within a house in extreme conditions.

However, the difference lies in the fact that with each passing week, the space within the house keeps getting smaller. Ace of Space has also been designed by Gupta. Reports state that Varrier is yet to give an official nod to the project. If she comes on board, she will share the house with Varun Sood and Krissann Barretto. Sood was a well known contestants in Roadies while Barretto was part of the daily soap titled Sasural Simar Ka. Varrier became a household sensation after the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' released. Her famous wink broke the internet with fans making memes and GIFs on the same.

View this post on Instagram Thank you for all the love and support💙 A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Feb 9, 2018 at 7:53am PST

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 10:54 AM