Coronavirus Outbreak: Prithviraj Sukumaran, crew of Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, stuck in Jordan during lockdown

The crew of Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, including actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, are stranded in Jordan due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

(Click here to follow LIVE Updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The actor has taken to Twitter to issue a statement updating on their current situation. "We have now been told that an immediate permission for shoot to resume is unlikely due to the situation and hence, our next best option would be to return to India at the first available opportunity,” he said.

He went onto say that the crew had planned to stay and shoot in Wadi Rum till the second week of April, and thus have access to food and supplies.

"We completely understand that given the circumstances around the world, our team of 58 might not be the biggest concern of authorities back home now, and rightfully so. But we also felt that it was our duty to let all concerned know about the situation and keep them updated,” he added.

Here's his statement

According to a report in The Week, the Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) approached the Indian embassy in Jordan on Friday to enquire about the actor and director Blessy.

The NORKA principal secretary was asked by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to notify the Indian embassy in Jordan about the situation. Subsequently, the embassy contacted the filmmakers.

The embassy has assured the Kerala government that they will assist them in all manner possible.

Sukumaran, who is playing the lead role in the Blessy directorial, had a few days back posted on his Facebook page on how the need of the hour was to contain COVID-19.

Calling the present period “tough times”, he had said that social distancing and self hygiene are the only ways to contain the pandemic. He had also thanked everyone who had messaged him and expressed concern over his safety and return.

Stay safe.

These are tough times. Times we need to think and act collectively. The difference this time being..acting... Posted by Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Aadujeevitham is based on the best-selling novel by noted Malayalam writer Benyamin.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 42,000 and affected over 8 lakh people globally. In Jordan, more than 270 people have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 14:28:25 IST

Tags : Aadujeevitham, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, Jordan, Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, South Indian Movies, SouthIndianMovies