In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Feels Like Home stars Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal and Prit Kamani open about their relatable characters and share fondest memories of their first homes.

Due to OTT platforms, we have witnessed some great content entertaining the audience across the country. While some intense shows have taken the front seat in recent times, Lionsgate Play’s third original series, Feels Like Home promises to be a coming-of-age breezy entertainer with a perfect dose of comedy and drama. As the series is set to release tomorrow, lead stars Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra and Vishnu Kaushal open up about working together in this fun show and share nostalgic memories about the initial days of their career.

Sharing his process of prepping for the role, Prit said, "For me it is important to understand the director's approach, toh humare jo director hai Sahir Raza, unka approach bahot he acha tha. Unhone kya kiya ki, unhone pehle ek workshop rakhi, jo Rachit Singh ne conduct ki aur bahot ache acting coach bhi hai. Toh hum chaaro ko acting sikhane ke badle unhone humari bonding karadi kyunki show is all about their friendship. Four people bonding together, Mihir Ahuja including, who is not here right now. So, that was the first aspect. My only thing is only to understand how the director wants me to prep and then accordingly I'll just follow the procedure and then I'll cut away in my own process of playing a particular character."

On the other hand, when Vishnu was asked whether he faced any difficulty in playing his character, he replied, "Agar mein pehle baar karta na because mein content creator hu. Toh Maine puri zindagi videos banayi hai. Aise logo ke saamne kabhi perform nahi kiya tha Maine. I think the workshop we did, helped me specifically to express my emotions in a more convincing as the person in front of me should understand what I am trying to emote." Vishnu also credited his costars and said that working with them helped him as an actor.

Anshuman Malhotra revealed that for his character Sameer, he took inspiration from his friend Dhaval Tandon and said, "Jab mein dosto ke saath rehta tha toh mein yeh character nahi tha Sameer, mein tha in dono mein se ek (pointing at Prit and Vishnu) who always use to do party and have fun. Humara ek dost tha Dhaval Tandon, mera bahot priy mitra hai. Usse maine bahot character uthaya hai kyuki woh exactly aise he tha (Sameer's character) ekdum bossy. Ghar mein umr humari sab ki same hai magar ek papa jaisi acting kar raha hai. Jisko aap bolte hai na tu uncle hai kya? Uncle kyu ban raha hai itna? Umar hogayi hai teri. Woh character mein yaha par hu. So, definitely, I am not that kind of person but for Sameer's character I took a lot of inspiration from Dhaval and also picked up nuances from the people, who generally behave elder than from their actual age."

When asked the trio what as per them gives the house a homely feeling (when surrounded by flatmates or people), Prit answered, "The first and foremost thing is acceptance. Accept a person, the way he or she is. One should love that person with his flaws and strengths. In fact, in the series too you will see that all four characters are very different from each other but despite that they accept each other and that's what my character Lakshay meant when he said 'Yeh humare chote se pyaare se makaan mein jo ghar wali feeling aati hai na woh kabhi nahi badalni chahiye'. In your home, you always feel secure, comfortable, and warmth and that's what Lakshay feels when he is with friends at home in the show."

On the other hand, Vishnu said, "For me its people, who gave the house a homely feeling. U can touch and see a house but it turns into a home when your start feeling that experience. A house turns home when people make it a judgement-free zone whether you are staying with friends, girlfriend or parents."

Even Anshuman echoed Vishnu's thoughts and said that to have a homely feel, we need people judgemental-free people around us.

The Haider actor then shared his fondest memory of his first home as he asserted, "My fondest memory is the bike ride that my dad used to take me for every night. He used to work in an orchestra, so all of his work used to happen during marriages and other events. So, when before leaving for work, he used to make sure to take me for a ride and that was my fondest memory."

Sharing his fondest memory, Vishnu recalled his childhood time with his brother and said, "I remember me and my brother making Ravana on the occasion of Dussehra with boxes and putting crackers inside and that memory also sums my relationship with my brother whom I love the most in this world and I think that is my most precious memory."

On the other hand, Prit, who hails from a Gujarati family narrated his first memory and said, "I used to stay at Borivali and from the balcony of our home National park ka pahad (mountain) dikta tha. And during the monsoon, clouds thode se pahad ke neeche aa jaate the or itna beautiful hota tha woh view that it is still fresh in my heart."

