Prince William and Kate Middleton's stunning return to BAFTAs after 2 years surprises fans

In a big surprise for their fans, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a stunning appearance at this year’s British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTAs on Sunday evening. Bringing royalty to the red carpet in a monochromatic look, while the Prince went for a sleek black suit, the Princess of Kate wore a glamorous one-shoulder white gown for the event that took place at the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank of London in England. Notably, this is the first time that the couple attended the awards show since 2020. The same was confirmed by Kensington Palace last week.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s BAFTA outings

With Prince Willaim serving as the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the couple has been attending the award show together since 2017. While they marked their debut in 2017, it was followed by their next appearance in 2018 when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis. Showing off her growing bump, she donned a gorgeous forest green gown by Jenny Packham. Prince William on the other hand wore a black suit.

Next in 2019, the couple made yet another starry appearance at the event with Kate turning to her favorite designer, Alexander McQueen’s dress that she teamed up with a pair of Princess Diana’s silver and pearl earrings.

Before going on a two-year hiatus, Kate and William attended the BAFTAs 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Following this, while the event was held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic, the couple missed the event again in 2022 due to “diary constraints” as stated by the royal family.

Royals at the BAFTAs

Over the span of seven decades of its existence, the British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTAs has witnessed four presidents from the royal family.

While Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was appointed as the first President of the BAFTAs from 1959 to 1965, he was succeeded by his uncle, the Earl Mountbatten of Burma who filled the prestigious position from 1966 to 1972.

Next, the position was taken over by Princess Anne from 1973 to 2001.

While the next one to succeed was the only non-royal president with Lord Attenborough from 2002 to 2010, it was finally Prince William who took over in 2010 and continues to serve to date.

