Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet have been accorded the title of prince and princess. The official website of Buckingham Palace recently updated its line of succession, adding prince and princess before the kids’ names. Earlier, Archie and Lilibet used to be addressed as ‘master’ and ‘miss’ only. According to the BBC, the development came to light after Harry and Meghan Markle announced that Lilibet had been christened and used the title princess for the first time. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had held the one-year-old’s christening ceremony at their California home. The Bishop of Los Angeles, Right Reverend John Harvey Taylor, presided over the ceremony. None of Harry’s royal relatives were in attendance.

The move comes amid the deteriorating relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family after the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

Harry and Meghan’s children were previously listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor on the website of the Buckingham Palace. The children are sixth and seventh in line to the British throne.

The rules governing the titles of royal children were proclaimed by King George in 1917. Archie and Lilibet were not accorded the title of prince and princess at birth because they were not the grandchildren of the monarch. They gained the right to these titles when King Charles ascended the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

A spokesperson for the Harry and Meghan said about the matter that “the children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” adding that the “matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

Meghan Markle had said in an interview two years ago that the British royal family did not make her son Archie a prince and had conversations about how dark his skin might be.

The revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their docu-series Harry & Meghan, as well as Harry’s memoir Spare, have damaged the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals.

Amid conflicting reports on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III’s coronation later this year, the couple have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their only home in the United Kingdom.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.