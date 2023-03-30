The soundtracks are composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Kausar Munir with some of the biggest singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Papon, Swanand Kirkire, Shahid Mallya and Mohammed Irfan among others on the playback.

Created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Prime Video today unveiled the mesmerizing music album of their upcoming fictional drama, Amazon Original series, Jubilee with T-series. The album comprises 12 original songs that will take one down memory lane to the classic Golden era of Indian cinema. The evergreen soundtracks are composed by Amit Trivedi and beautifully penned by Kausar Munir. From a foot tapping dance track of Babuji Bhole Bhale to a hum-worthy Udankhatola, each song promises nostalgia, charm and sheer brilliance.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s unique timbre with the peppy undertones of the classic 40s music style, Babuji Bhole Bhale will be releasing with an exclusive music video as well, featuring lead actress Wamiqa Gabbi seen swaying to the beats. The music video gives us an exclusive peek into what’s in store for the viewers with Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee, a nostalgic ride back in time to witness the golden age of Indian cinema.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. The series is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series has a stellar ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. Part One (Episodes One-Five) of Jubilee will premiere on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.

