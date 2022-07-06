Prime video surprises its viewers with a fresh teaser of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Amazon Prime Video releases an all-new teaser of its much-awaited Amazon Original series The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power exclusively for Prime Video members.
A fresh teaser of the upcoming event series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power emerged on Prime Video on Wednesday. The teaser is available on Amazon Prime. On September 2, the programme will make its streaming platform debut.
The Hobbit takes place thousands of years before the events of the programme, which is based on JRR Tolkein's The Lord of the Rings novels (and its appendices). Tolkien’s stories have previously been adapted for the big screen in two massively successful film trilogies. The Rings of Power is the first adaptation of the epic fantasy books. As a comet rushes across the sky and is seen by several characters on the show, Sadoc Burrows eerily remarks, "The skies are strange." As it soars over the vast Middle-earth landscapes, we catch glimpses of Galadriel, Bronwyn, Prince Durin, Elrond, Arondir, a few Ents, and other characters.
Famously, Prime paid $250 million for the rights to the books and made a $1 billion commitment to the production of five seasons of the show. The episodes are produced by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, and they are directed by JA Bayona, Wayne Yip, and Charlotte Brändström. All previous live-action movies set in Middle-earth were made in New Zealand, where the first season's eight episodes were shot. However, for season two, the production will move to the United Kingdom.
Watch the teaser Here
The Rings of Power stars Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark and others. The show will be released on Prime Video on 2nd September, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
