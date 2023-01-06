Today, Prime Video released the official trailer of the highly anticipated second season of Harlem. The second season will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week, starting February 3 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), in Season Two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn.

Harlem Season Two is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to creator, writer, and executive producer Tracy Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story), Britt Matt (First Wives Club), Scott King (Difficult People), Linda Mendoza (Survival of the Thickest), and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER.

