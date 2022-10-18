Prime Video launches the rap song ‘Full Dope’ from popular upcoming original Four More Shots Please season 3
The music video, created in collaboration with rapper Raftaar, features the sassy & fierce Four More Shots Please! girls, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Bani J. Rapping, cool beats & powerful lyrics by Parth Parekh and Mikey McCleary power up the songs written by Kaptaab Saab & Dilin.
This year’s hottest party anthem is here with Prime Video’s “Full Dope,” the first single from the upcoming series Four More Shots Please, which will launch on 21st October, 2022. The music video, created in collaboration with rapper Raftaar, features the sassy, unapologetic and fierce Four More Shots Please! girls, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J. Rapping, cool beats, and powerful lyrics by Parth Parekh and Mikey McCleary power up the songs written by Kaptaab Saab and Dilin.
“I’ve really enjoyed collaborating for the rap song ‘Full Dope‘ created for the upcoming season of Four More Shots Please. There was a real sense of thrill and excitement in the rap. It captured the overall theme and feel of the show perfectly. Whether on the dance floor or at home, audiences will feel its power” said rapper Raftaar.
Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, directed by Joyeeta Patpatia, and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the much-awaited Amazon Original will pick up from the dramatic note on which the second season ended, bringing back to screens the lives of four unapologetically flawed women who live, love, blunder, and discover what continues to make them tick through their forever friendship in the city of Mumbai.
Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in lead roles, Season 3 will see Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles, whereas Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh will be joining the well-acclaimed Amazon Original this new season. Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories can stream this highly-awaited Amazon Original from October 21
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Maja Ma redefines the stature of female protagonists on the screen with Madhuri Dixit
Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma truly sets an example for the arrival of the women's era in the new content arena, OTT.
Maja Ma is Madhuri Dixit’s most courageous film to date
Maja Ma is a pensive mother-daughter film at heart. Madhuri Dixit as Pallavi the tranquil housewife forced out of the closet at a monstrously inopportune time, conveys the stillness of an ocean.
Not Just Bollywood | Ritwik Bhowmik on Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma: ‘My career has been born on OTT’
In an interview with Firstpost on Maja Ma, actor Ritwik Bhowmik says, “I am a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, but I tried my best not to look like a fanboy on screen.”