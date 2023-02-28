Prime Video launches a groovy track, Paisa Hai Toh, from Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi
Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.
After creating a roar amongst the audience, Farzi continues to maintain the buzz worldwide. Prime Video today has dropped a foot-tapping track from their recently released crime thriller, Farzi. Titled Paisa Hai Toh, the groovy beats and high-on-energy song reflects the true essence of the series and is sure to become a party number amongst the music lovers. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Vishal Dadlani, MellowD, and Sachin-Jigar. Beautifully penned by Priya Saraiya, the entertaining and peppy song will surely hit the right chord with the fans of Farzi.
Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani shares, “It’s great to have collaborated with Sachin & Jigar again, this time for director duo Raj & DK. We have all had a blast putting this Paisa Hai Toh together. It is a banger that will give the audience an adrenaline rush, matching the thrill Farzi will give the viewers. I hope the listeners will enjoy it. I’m excited about the release today.”
