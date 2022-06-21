Prime Video celebrates the release of Suzhal– The Vortex with a unique visual spectacle at Chetpet Lake in Chennai
Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, Suzhal – The Vortex features Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles.
Following the frenzied anticipation for the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s first long-form scripted original series of 2022 in Tamil, Suzhal– The Vortex, audiences in Chennai received an exciting surprise when Prime Video decided to commemorate the release of this very special series with a visual spectacle on Chetpet Lake. Leveraging the power of water screen technology and storytelling, Prime Video gave eager fans of the series an exciting look into the vortex projected across a thin sheet of clear water. The spectacle, which combined principles of engineering, design, complex laser and video projection, and storytelling left audiences stunned.
Specially created immersive content describing the premise of the series, the spectacle was headlined by none other than the super talented cast of the series Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir, Sriya Reddy, directors Bramma and Anucharan along with creators Pushkar and Gayatri. An experience like no other, the breathtaking manner in which the 3D water screen projection was executed left people present on location completely in awe, immersing them head-on in the fascinating world of Suzhal– The Vortex.
Suzhal– The Vortex is an 8-episode fictional investigative drama and crime thriller focusing on the disappearance of a young girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in South India. It is now available for streaming to Prime members across 240 countries and territories worldwide in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and English coupled with foreign languages like French (Parisian), German, Italian, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, and Japanese.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Suzhal - The Vortex catches the attention of the film fraternity across the country
Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Sethupathi, Keerthy Suresh, Arya, Karthik Subbaraj, Srinidhi Shetty, and many more Indian cinema stalwarts laud the trailer of Suzhal - The Vortex.
Seven gripping reasons that make Sarkaru Vaari Paata a must-watch
Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh took theatres by storm with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. If you haven’t watched the film yet, we have listed down 7 fabulous reasons that will make you want to watch it.
Prabhas is all set for action; Let's have a look at his upcoming films
High octane action is on the way! Let's have a look at the films we will see Prabhas coming up with in power-packed action.