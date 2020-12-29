Pretend It’s A City trailer: Fran Lebowitz reunites with Martin Scorsese to talk about life in New York City

Pretend It’s a City, a Martin Scorsese-directed documentary film, will premiere on Netflix on 8 January

Ten years after Martin Scorsese teamed up with writer and essayist Fran Lebowitz for the HBO series Public Speaking, the filmmaker has unveiled a surprise follow-up Netflix documentary titled Pretend It’s a City.

The trailer sees Lebowitz's opinions and observations around life in New York City take centre stage. "People are infuriated by me because I am filled with opinions,” she says in the clip. Lebowitz sits down for chats and panels with the Irishman director where they discuss life in New York.

Fran Lebowitz.

Martin Scorsese. Two legends unite in PRETEND IT’S A CITY, a new documentary series about a true original New Yorker and her opinions on everything. Arriving January 8 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/Y954WJf9D3 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2020

The official synopsis for the documentary reads as, "A New Yorker to the core, Lebowitz has raised straight talk to an art form, packaging her no-nonsense observations about the city and its denizens into a punchy running commentary, one that spares nobody. Shaping Lebowitz’s thoughts into the furiously funny guidebook every New Yorker has at one point wished for, “Pretend It’s a City” checks in with a classic urban voice on subjects ranging from tourists, money, subways, and the arts to the not-so-simple act of walking in Times Square."

Scorsese had previously directed documentaries on Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Elia Kazan, and the Rolling Stones. Meanwhile, his next feature, Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is slated to premiere on Apple TV+.

Pretend It’s A City is set to begin streaming on Netflix on 8 January.