Martin Scorsese signs deal with Apple to develop films, TV shows for its streaming platform
The announcement for the multi-year deal comes months after Apple acquired Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon from Paramount.
Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese has signed a first-look film and TV deal with Apple.
Under the multi-year deal between the tech giant and Scorsese's Sikelia Productions, the filmmaker will develop film and TV projects for the company's streaming platform Apple TV+.
Check out the announcement below
Apple TV+ is honored to have one of the greatest storytellers on the planet join the family. https://t.co/EEOBD3baiS
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 11, 2020
The announcement comes months after Apple acquired Scorsese’s upcoming drama Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, from Paramount.
The movie will stream on Apple TV+ after its theatrical run, reported Deadline.
Scorsese, best known for films such as Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, The Departed, The Aviator and most recently The Irishman, formed Sikelia Productions in 2003, and the company has produced all of the auteur's projects since then.
Apple had previously signed first-look deals with DiCaprio's Appian Way, Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures and Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
