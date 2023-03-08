Recently, Deepika Padukone announced she would be one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards that will be held on March 12. Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy among a few others to be part of this honour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

But do you know two Indians have presented the Oscars before she will. The names of those two Indians are Presis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra, once in 1980 and the other in 2016.

Presis Khambatta

Persis was the first Indian to have this honour. She presented the Oscars along with William Shatner for Documentary Feature for ‘Best Boy’ to Ira Wohl and for Documentary (Short Subject) for ‘Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist’ to Saul J. Turell.

Priyanka Chopra

In 2021, Priyanka along with her husband-singer-actor Nick Jonas announced the Oscars 2021 nominations. She was also a part of the Academy Awards back in 2016, the year that also marked her debut in Hollywood with the series Quantico.

Coming to Deepika, she has gone over and beyond in her achievements globally so often now, that she is treading a new path herself and setting new milestones at many international platforms. The actress has represented the country at major platforms many times before, like when she was chosen to be the only Indian on the Cannes Jury, when she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy, when she was signed as the first face for world’s biggest luxury brand and many more.

With such professional and personal achievements at an international scale, Deepika has become the representative and face of talent in Indian cinema internationally and we cannot wait to have her make the country proud yet again on the 12th!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.