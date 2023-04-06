President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious Padma Shri awards to distinguished awardees from the diverse field at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Therefore, on Wednesday, Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, and KGF: Chapter 2 star Raveena Tandon was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri. Of many renowned personalities, author-social activist Sudha Murthy, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister late Mulayam Singh Yadav and renowned medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis were also conferred with the honour. Marking their attendance at the presentation ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah were seen seated in the front row. Now, news agency ANI has shared videos showing the moment when both Raveena and MM Keeravani were felicitated with the prestigious honour, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan echoed with thunderous clapping.

Dropping Raveena Tandon’s video, ANI wrote in the caption, “Actor Raveena Tandon receives the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu.” Draped in an elegant metallic saree, Raveena appeared amusing as paired her formal look with a black blouse, featuring a gold border. Giving it all a final touch, the actress styled her tresses in a middle-parted sleek bun look and carried bold eyes with nude lips. With joining hands, Raveena greeted all as she gracefully walked up on the stage to accept the honour.

Expressing her gratitude for receiving such honour, Raveena shared a clip on her Instagram account, exhibiting her walking up on the stage. While dropping the video, Raveena thanked her parents for their blessings. The caption read, “Thank you all for the love and honour. Thank you for your blessings papa, mami and mom.”

Several fans and her industry friends flooded the comments section with good wishes and congratulations. Raveena Tandon’s Mohra co-star Suniel Shetty and her Parampara co-star Neelam Kothari Soni commented, “Congratulations.” Zareen Khan wrote, “Bohot bohot mubarak ho.” Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

On the other hand, MM Keeravani sported an all-black look as he accepted the honour from the president. While sharing the video, ANI wrote in the caption, “Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, receives the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu.”

It must be noted that earlier this year on the eve of Republic Day, the Padma Awards 2023 winners were announced. Reportedly, a total of 106 Padma awards were announced, which also included three duo cases.

