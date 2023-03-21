In a series of posters revealed by Prime Video for the much-awaited upcoming series Jubilee, audiences are in for a treat as the ensemble features some of biggest stars to fresh talents from across industries. After creating a wave on the small screen, Sidhant Gupta is all set to take on the biggest honchos in the fictional drama as ‘Jay Khanna’. He plays a passionate filmmaker set on a quest to fulfil his dream of building his own film studio. The poster aptly showcases Jay Khanna’s high-stake journey.

Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema; it is homage to all the artistes and technicians who weave this magic on screen for the audience. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry.

Jubilee is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. The series also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Part One (Episodes One-Five) on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.

Jubilee will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series and movies such as Maja Ma, Hush Hush, Crash Course, Panchayat, Modern Love Hyderabad, Suzhal – The Vortex, amongst many others.

