The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani recently unveiled the film’s first song titled Tum Kya Mile. The romantic track, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt romancing each other in some wintry landscapes.

Owing to the portrayal of Alia in some lovely chiffon sarees and Ranveer Singh’s full-on Bollywood-style expressions, the song has won over the Internet. It seems that Ranveer and Alia can’t get over the song from their film.

A day after Alia shared a video lip-syncing to the song, Ranveer shared his own version and gave it an interesting twist.

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh shared a Reel on Instagram in which he recreated a new version of Tum Kya Mile. The reel shared by the actor is quite intriguing. The clip starts with Ranveer portraying his true self while lip-syncing to the song.

In his typical style, the Bajirao Mastani actor goes on to take a comical approach to copy Alia Bhatt’s Reel which she recently shared. In the video shared by Ranveer, what grabs the attention most is the morphed backgrounds which make the video appear hilarious.

The remarkable talent of the actor to cheer up people with his infectious energy is clearly visible in the video. Captioning the video, the actor wrote, “Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi thha. (I did not have a budget like Alia’s Reel).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Fans are loving their favourite actor’s move to surprise them with an entertaining reel. They are pouring in positive comments and blessings for the actor to wish him luck for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A user wrote, “Hahaha the best!” Another said, “This guy never disappoints.” An individual penned, “Love you my handsome.”

Alia Bhatt’s Reel on Tum Kya Mile

Notably, on Thursday, Alia Bhatt also shared a reel and recreated her own little music video of Tum Kya Mile. She can be seen running on a beach and being expressive throughout the clip while lip-syncing to the song. For the caption, she penned, “Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe… hum toh gaate rahenge #TumKyaMile “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Tum Kya Mile

Tum Kya Mile is a romantic track from Karan Johar’s film. It has brought back the romantic cinema which the kids of the 90s have grown up watching throughout these years. The song has everything that Karan Johar cinema quintessentially stands for. The film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the theatres on July 28 this year.

With inputs from PTI

