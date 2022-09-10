Presenting Ranveer Singh, “powered” by Deepika Padukone

In his acceptance speech, an emotional Ranveer said, “Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination.”

There are actors and then there is Ranveer Singh. He is full of energy. Be it in films or stage performances, Ranveer clearly knows how to keep us glued to the screens. And, now, the actor is “living a dream”. We aren’t saying this. He himself did. Ranveer took home the black lady under the best actor category in the leading role (male) for the movie “83” at the recently concluded Filmfare awards.

In his acceptance speech, an emotional Ranveer said, “Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination.”

Ranveer can’t even believe that he is here and doing his job as an actor. He thanked the audience, and his family for his successful career. At the end of the speech, Ranveer added that he has “Laxmi” at his home while referring to his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

Moments later, Ranveer ran towards one of the stage wings and pulled Deepika Padukone on stage. He added, “Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone”. The couple was overjoyed by his achievement.

During his speech, Ranveer added that “it’s a miracle” that he became an actor and that he lives in disbelief every day. Ranveer also stated that his parents and sister are God for him, and whatever he is today, it is because of them.

Ranveer Singh’s sister-in-law Anishka Padukone was among the first to drop a message. “Who is cutting them damn onions?” Huma Qureshi replied with a “OMG” note.

Actress Neelam Kothari Soni, who was seen in the second season of the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, declared that Ranveer Singh is the “best”.

A fan wrote, “You deserve it all. Hats off to you! Master of acting. Goosebumps!”.

Watch this clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to director’s chair.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.