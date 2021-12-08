Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia in November via surrogacy. The actor has now given an insight into what motherhood means for her.

New mom Preity Zinta is loving every bit of motherhood. In the image posted on social media, a glowing Preity Zinta can be seen cuddling one of her twins. In the picture, Preity and her baby are dressed in blue as the little one is resting its head on her shoulder.

Sharing the picture, Preity Zinta wrote, “Burp cloths, diapers and babies… I'm loving it all,” sharing her trademark hashtag “ting.” Needless to say, the actress received a lot of love and affection from her colleagues and fans on social media. On top of the list of well-wishers were Preity Zinta's colleagues, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, who all dropped heart emojis in the comments box. Actress Patralekhaa replied with the comment, “Oh my,” with many star-eye emojis.

Preity Zinta first announced the arrival of her twin kids with her husband Gene Goodenough on 18 November. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” she informed her fans, adding that the two are “very excited” about this new phase of their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

“A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia,” she concluded.

Gene Goodenough and Preity Zinta have been married since 2016. While the duo has made their home in Los Angeles, Preity Zinta frequently travels to India for work. She most recently appeared in the Bollywood film Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018. In addition, the actress had a guest appearance in an episode of the ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.