Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough become parents to twins through surrogacy: 'Excited for this new phase of our lives'
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough announced the birth of their twins, Jai and Gia, in an Instagram post.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have announced the birth of their twins - Jai and Gia - via surrogacy in an Instagram post.
Sharing a photo of herself and her husband, the 46-year-old actress wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives."
Check out her post here
Zinta married Gene Goodenough on 29 February, 2016 and then moved to Los Angeles.
