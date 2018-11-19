Preity Zinta criticised for derisive comments on #MeToo movement, claims interview was 'insensitively' edited

Preity Zinta, who will be making her comeback in Bollywood with Bhaiaji Superhit opposite Sunny Deol, has been criticised for her insensitive comments about the #MeToo movement in India as well as the Indian film industry. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that sexual harassment is not just limited to Bollywood but is also present in other industries like politics and business.

She was of the view that there were some women who used the #MeToo movement "for personal vendetta or for publicity" and were diluting the cause.

Zinta was asked whether she had experienced something similar to which she replied, "No, I haven’t, I wish I had. Atleast, then, I would have had an answer to tell you. No and that's what I am saying that this is a very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated."

Social media users strongly condemned Zinta for her views.

#PreityZinta when people tell you, you are bubbly you don't have to literally be that cheerful and forcefully crassy while talking about something sensitive as #metoo Demeaning it by wishing you had such an experience? Lost a lot of respect for you. — Ankita (@_downandirty_) November 19, 2018

Didn’t expect such a disgusting comment from her. Making a joke out of such a revolutionary movement for women as woman herself is despicable. Please educate yourself before you utter such rubbish to stay relevant in the news. #preityzinta #metoo https://t.co/xEbLYAVEls — Tia (@tani2497) November 17, 2018

So Miss #PreityZinta said that people who complain about the #MeToo are the ones who project that image about themselves and ask for it. So according to your privileged ass, I was asking for it at 8 years old when I got molested, huh? — Sharanya Paulraj 👸🏽 (@sharusays) November 18, 2018

“People treat you the way you want to be treated,” says @realpreityzinta about survivors of sexual harassment. Shocking victim-blaming while discussing #MeTooIndia—watch why women like #PreityZinta are part of the problem: pic.twitter.com/V1oG9DYvBu — Vishal Choradiya (@VishalChoradiya) November 19, 2018

Cringing and embarrassed as I watch this Preity Zinta Interview.

1. She filed a case of molestation against Ness Wadia in 2014. Yet, she says she’s never had a #MeToo moment?

2. @iFaridoon stop capitalising on this movement for views! First Rakhi Sawant, now this. STOP! https://t.co/YnHl1UtEib — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) November 19, 2018

It takes each day of life and massive investment in PR to build an image or a brand. But just few minutes to destroy years of crafted PR image. This was Zinta's collapse. So so frivolous. https://t.co/9XGHrnhjgD — Beast Monk(ey) (@BhargavPurohit) November 18, 2018

Zinta has now responded to the backlash on Twitter. She said that the interview was edited to make her seem insensitive.

Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 19, 2018

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2018 12:42 PM