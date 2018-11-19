You are here:

Preity Zinta criticised for derisive comments on #MeToo movement, claims interview was 'insensitively' edited

FP Staff

November 19, 2018 12:42:22 IST

Preity Zinta, who will be making her comeback in Bollywood with Bhaiaji Superhit opposite Sunny Deol, has been criticised for her insensitive comments about the #MeToo movement in India as well as the Indian film industry. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that sexual harassment is not just limited to Bollywood but is also present in other industries like politics and business.

Preity Zinta. Image from Instagram @realpz

She was of the view that there were some women who used the #MeToo movement "for personal vendetta or for publicity" and were diluting the cause.

Zinta was asked whether she had experienced something similar to which she replied, "No, I haven’t, I wish I had. Atleast, then, I would have had an answer to tell you. No and that's what I am saying that this is a very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated."

Social media users strongly condemned Zinta for her views.

Zinta has now responded to the backlash on Twitter. She said that the interview was edited to make her seem insensitive.

