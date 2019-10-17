You are here:

Prateik Babbar wishes 'gorgeous' mother Smita Patil on her 64th birth anniversary with throwback picture

On the occasion of late actress Smita Patil's 64th birth anniversary, her son and actor Prateik Babbar posted a throwback picture of the actress.

In the picture, Smita can be seen posing in a furry gown.

Prateik routinely takes to social media to post pictures of Smita Patil and actor Raj Babbar, Prateik's father.

Prateik, who last appeared in Chhichhore, will be next seen in the rom-com Yaaram, sharing the screen with Siddhanth Kapoor and Ishita Raj Sharma. He will also play a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 13:46:59 IST