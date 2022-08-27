The report stated that Prateik and Priya, who have known each other for quite some time now, met through a common friend from the TV industry.

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil‘s son Prateik Babbar seems to have fallen in love again. The actor was earlier married to Sanya Sagar. The duo had tied the knot on 23 January, 2019 but soon fell apart. And now, we all are well-convinced that the actor has moved on in his life. Media reports suggest that the Hosanna actor has found a new date. Any guesses? According to a report by Pinkvilla, the 35-year-old actor is dating Baar Baar Dekho actress Priya Banerjee.

The report also stated that Prateik and Priya, who have known each other for quite some time now, met through a common friend from the TV industry. “They have known each other for a year now. They met each other through a common friend from the TV world,” Pinkvilla quoted a source close to Prateik Babbar as saying.

The source added that the Chhichhore actor has already let his family know about her ladylove Priya. “It doesn’t stop here, Prateik Babbar has already told his current ladylove Priya Banerjee to his family,” the source said.

The source went on to say that the duo often hangout together but do not want to make their relationship public. “Prateik and Priya often hangout and workout but want to keep their relationship low-profile as of now. The reason being is his divorce in process with his wife Sanya Sagar.”

For those who do not know, Priya Banerjee started her career with a Telugu film KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid in 2013. She made her debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Gupta directorial Jazbaa in 2015. Some of her notable releases include Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna (2019) and Bhanwar (2020).

On the work front, Prateik Babbar will be seen next in the film, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. Directed by Arshad Syed, the investigative comedy features Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in pivotal roles. Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan revolves around a lady cop (played by Taapsee) and a groom who start looking for the bride.

