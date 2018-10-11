Prateik Babbar booked for rash driving by Goa Police after actor's car hit scooter

Dhobi Ghat actor Prateik Babbar has been booked in a case of rash driving in Goa, reported DNA. Goa Police registered the case against Babbar following an accident where his car hit a scooter.

The incident took place on the Panaji-Mapusa highway on the evening of Wednesday, 10 October. The information was given by inspector Paresh Naik of the Porvorim police station.

Paulo Correa, the person who registered the complaint said that the actor's car (which was being driven at the time by Babbar himself), dashed Correa's scooter while the latter was riding with his sister. Following the accident, the two apparently got into an argument where Prateik resorted to filthy language against them, Correa alleged.

Meanwhile, Prateik also filed a complaint against Correa stating that he had smashed the his car window-shield, according to the official police statement. Police inspector Naik stated that they had seized the car adding that a case under the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered and further probe is on.

Babbar was last seen on the silver screen in Mulk where his performance has been appreciated by most audiences. He is reportedly set to play an antagonist in the upcoming film titled Chhichhore which also features Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 12:08 PM