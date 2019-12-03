You are here:

Pranav Mohanlal announces third film, Vineeth Sreenivasan's Hridayam, scheduled for Onam 2020

Malayalam actor Pranav Mohanlal has announced his forthcoming film, Hridayam, which will be written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Apart from Pranav, the film will also star Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. The project is set to be bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner Merryland Cinemas, and co-produced by Nobel Babu Thomas.

The makers have scheduled the movie for Onam 2020.

Check out the announcement here

My New movie “#Hridayam”, Direction by #VineethSreenivasan and Production under the banner of #MerrylandCinemas by #VisakhSubramaniam and Co Production by Nobel Babu Thomas pic.twitter.com/RXn5vtrIMa — Pranav Mohanlal (@impranavlal) December 2, 2019

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal, who also happens to be Pranav's father, has shared an announcement video on Twitter. Here is the video

Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote on Twitter she has been waiting to announce this film.

Check her post out here

The film will go on floors in Summer 2020. Rumours are abuzz Nivin Pauly will have an extended cameo in the movie.

Pranav made his acting debut as a child actor in 2002 film Onnaman, starring Mohanlal and Ramya Krishnan. He first appeared in a leading role in the 2018 action thriller Aadhi, for which he won the Best Debut Actor award at the 8th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). He also wrote, sang, and performed the English song 'Gypsy Woman' in the film. His second movie, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, was an action romance, and was helmed by director Arun Gopy.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan, made her acting debut in 2017 with the Telugu film Hello, also featuring Akhil Akkineni. The film was directed by Vikram Kumar, a former assistant to Priyadarshan, and was financed by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Darshana Rajendran is known for her performances in Kavan (2017), Irumbu Thirai (2018), and Virus (2019).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 09:16:04 IST