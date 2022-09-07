The filmmaker spoke at length recently about why Hindi films are failing one after another and even cited examples of certain actors that have left audiences unimpressed with their choices of roles.

2022 will always be remembered as the year when Hindi cinema went at its absolute nadir in terms of both content and commerce. People like Anupam Kher, Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri and Ram Gopal Varma have given their take on the same. The latest filmmaker to do so is Prakash Jha. In an interview with India Today, he spoke at length recently about why Hindi films are failing one after another and even cited examples of certain actors that have left audiences unimpressed with their choices of roles.

He said, “Today. we are over-publicising movies. We go to a dance show, a comedy show, Kapil Sharma, and everywhere else. If a film is about to release, you must make people aware of it by using promotional tools. But, over-promoting a movie won’t help.” His next statement was a supposed jibe at Akshay Kumar. “There is this actor who you see every three months. How much exposure do you need? He does not even give time to put himself in a character. Every time he appears as himself. How much can you watch him?”

He also spoke about how the A-listers have no time to work with him and the other way round too. He said, “ I don’t work with A-list actors. I have stopped that. They don’t want to work with me either. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor are not easily available to me because I don’t make a proposal like that. I don’t want to finish a film in 30 days’ time because the actor wants to move on to another project. I want to do my project the way I want. Many don’t want to work on a difficult script. It is not to say that it might not happen someday, but it is difficult.”

Jha is best known for films like Gangaajal, Apaharan, Raajneeti, Mrityudand, Aarakshan, Satyagraha, and the web series Aashram, which has successfully completed three seasons on the OTT platform.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.