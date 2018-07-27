Prakash Jha may direct biopic on mathematician who is said to have challenged Einstein’s theory of relativity

The year 2018 will definitely be remembered as the year of biopics, with the release of such films as Sanju and Soorma and upcoming dramas Super 30 and The Accidental Prime Minister, among others.

Filmmaker Prakash Jha, who has previously directed landmark films including Raajneeti and Gangaajal, is all set to make a biopic on the noted mathematician and researcher, Dr Vashishtha Narayan Singh, a DNA report stated.

The film is going to be produced by Reel Life Entertainment in association with Vinay Pictures. Vinay Sinha, who earlier produced Andaz Apna Apna, and Priti Sinha are bankrolling the project, as per the report.

Priti Sinha, the director of Reel Life Entertainment (I) Pvt Ltd told DNA that they will announce the film in Patna on 27 July.

Dr Vashishtha Narayan Singh, on whom the film will be based, is said to have challenged Einstein’s theory of relativity. However, despite an illustrious career which included working on space theory at NASA and teaching at India's prominent institutions after his return to the country, he languished in poverty. He also suffered from schizophrenia after marriage, which led to them parting ways a few years later.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 11:42 AM