Soorma box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu's sports film rakes in 19 crore in six days

Soorma, the biopic of Indian hockey legend and Arjuna awardee Sandeep Singh might not have witnessed a tremendous opening. However, the Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi-starrer is slowly gathering steam. On Wednesday, the Shaad Ali-directed film raked in Rs 1.77 crore. Its six-day total now stands at Rs 19.56 crore.

#Soorma should collect ₹ 21 cr in Week 1, as per trending... Weekend 2 is crucial... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.77 cr. Total: ₹ 19.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2018

The film is expected to collect a total of Rs 21 crore in its first week. The second seems to be crucial for the film as it faces stiff competition from Ant Man and the Wasp and Sanju, both of which have taken the Indian box office by storm.

Dosanjh, who made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey's 2016 drug movie Udta Punjab, is being praised for his portrayal of Singh. The film chronicles the former Indian hockey team's captain's rise to fame, the unfortunate accident which paralysed him from waist below and forced him out of the sport only to make him more resolute in his fight to get back on his feet.

Soorma has been co-produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 16:36 PM