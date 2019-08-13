Prakash Javadekar announces musical video Watan to celebrate 'New India,' post Article 370 revocation

Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has announced a musical video to celebrate the 'New India'. Following the announcement of revocation, the hashtag #NewIndia triggered on Twitter to commemorate the integration of Kashmir valley into the country. Prakash declared that the video is titled 'Watan', and will be released on 13 August, ahead of Independence Day.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister @PrakashJavdekar dedicates a musical video song "Watan" to the nation that celebrates #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/rqak2X2iKq — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 13, 2019

On 5 August, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revocation of Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status amid major ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. Under the proposed law, the Centre proposed the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

While Jammu and Kashmir was put under unprecedented lockdown amid security crises, Shah announced in Rajya Sabha, "I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1)." President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, formalising this.

Most politicians, after the resolution was announced, had hailed the announcement as 'historic', while some members of the Opposition described the decision as the 'darkest day in democracy'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in a 45-minute televised address to the nation in the aftermath of far-reaching changes in Jammu and Kashmir, urged the Indian film industry to invest, and shoot films in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi made repeated references to the film industry, and said that in earlier times, many Indian films were shot in the Kashmir Valley. "I am confident that in the future, even international films will be shot there," Narendra Modi said.

