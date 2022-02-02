Backed by T-series, Radhe Shyam will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

The much-awaited romantic drama Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is set to be released on 11 March.

Earlier, the multilingual film was gearing up for a 14 January opening but was pushed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the film shared the new release date along with a new poster of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. Radhe Shyam will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

On the other hand, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release on 4 March 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni & Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

AMITABH BACHCHAN: 'JHUND' ARRIVES ON 4 MARCH 2022... #Jhund - #AmitabhBachchan and #Sairaat director #NagrajManjule's first collaboration - to release in *cinemas* on 4 March 2022. pic.twitter.com/F88uN8zJW8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2022

Jhund features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September last year but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)