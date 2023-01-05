Prabhas' 'Project K' makers share Deepika Padukone's mysterious look on her birthday, leave fans curious

The Mastani of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday. On this special occasion, the best wishes from across the globe have started to pour in. Deepika’s fans and industry friends have flooded social media to shower their love upon the superstar. Now, on Deepika’s big day, the makers of her futuristic film Project K have treated her fans and unveiled the first look of the actress from the film. While wishing the actress, the makers have given her fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming project. It must be noted that the desperately awaited Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika starrer is helmed by Nag Ashwin and is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. Interestingly, on Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday last year, makers shared pre-look posters of both the stars, and now, dousing the desperation of all the fans they have dropped a pre-look poster of Deepika.

Taking to their official Twitter account, Vyjayanthi Movies shared a silhouette poster of Deepika, with a sweet birthday wish. The caption of the poster read, “Here’s wishing our Deepika Padukone a very Happy Birthday.”

In the now viral poster picture, Deepika can be seen standing tall opposite sunlight on a hill. The actress can be seen dressed in a completely different avatar. While her face is not at all visible, the poster has text written on it that read, “A Hope In The Dark,” and ended with footer text that ready “Happy Birthday Deepika, Team Project K”



According to media reports, Nag Ashwin’s directorial is a science-fiction and is touted to be the biggest budgeted movie in the history of Indian cinema. Deepika’s pre-look from Project K was re-shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film critic also shared some of the details about the upcoming project in the caption that read, “Amitabh – Prabhas – Deepika: ‘Project K’ Team Wishes Deepika… Team Project K wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday by unveiling this poster… Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas… Directed by Nag Ashwin… Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.”

A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us @SrBachchan sir – Team #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/Q3xLPqP2wN — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) October 11, 2022



Earlier, on the birthday of the megastar, the makers shared a pre-look poster of Amitabh Bachchan, which only exhibited a glimpse of his hand wrapped in a piece of cloth. While sharing the picture, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote in the caption, “A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us, Amitabh Bachchan.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram