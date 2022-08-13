The announcement of the first unit has generated huge anticipation among the audience and now the first look launched today has piqued everyone's curiosity.

Trust Prabhas to treat his ardent fans with something exciting on special occasions. Be it festival period or public holidays, the pan-India star has always revealed his character look or movie poster, much to the surprise of his fans worldwide.

On the auspicious occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Prabhas has once again treated his fans by launching the first unit from his highly anticipated movie Salaar.

From the makers of one of the biggest movie franchises ever - K.G.F, the first unit of Salaar has been hugely appreciated by the movie buffs, especially the Darling fans of Prabhas excited to see their favourite superstar in a never seen before avatar.

Starring Prabhas, Salaar is produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashant Neel (of K.G.F franchise). The film also stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role.

Prabhas rose to fame with the blockbuster success of the Baahubali series by SS Rajamouli in 2015 and 2017. He was then seen in films like Saaho and Radhe Shyam. He's now gearing up for films like Salaar, Spirit, Adiprush and Project K. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

