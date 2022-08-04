Prabhas was seen wearing a cool T-shirt with faded blue jeans and a black cap paired with black shades. The actor was clicked with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

Be it on screen or off screen, Pan India star Prabhas is a sensation twho makes his appearances shine with his aura. The actor was recently spotted at the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam.

At the event, Prabhas was seen wearing a cool T-shirt with faded blue jeans and a black cap perfectly paired with black shades. The actor captured pictures with the lead cast Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and others at the pre-release event of the upcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam, also starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Prabhas had also captured the glances with his black attire when he went for the wrap- up party of his upcoming film, Adipurush. The people went crazy behind his dashing black look.

On the work front, the Pan Indian superstar has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Salaar opposite Shruti Hassan, Adipurush opposite Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

The actor became a huge name across the globe after the historic success of SS Rajamouli's two-part blockbuster Baahubali, the first being the beginning and the second the conclusion. He was then seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho and with Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.

Coming to Mrunal Thakur, she started her acting career with Love Sonia in 2018 and was then seen in films like Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, and very recently, with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey. Dulquer Salmaan has also dabbled with different languages in his career. He acted with Sonam Kapoor in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, where he played the role of the captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.