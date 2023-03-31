Months after releasing its first look poster and teaser, makers on Thursday (30 March) unveiled a new poster of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. Picking up the right occasion of Ram Navami, the poster featured the lead actors along with Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage as Ram, Sita, Laxman, and Hanuman. While this also marks the beginning of the film’s fresh promotions, it seems the poster has yet again left fans disappointed and unimpressed. Reacting to the poster that attempts to recreate the iconic image of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman bowing down to them, fans took to social media and criticised it widely.

While some called it out for looking ‘too fake’ and ‘AI-generated’, some also compared the poster to a cartoon film. It is pertinent to note that the film’s earlier poster and teaser also got similarly trolled for similar reasons. This forced makers to push the film’s release for another six months as they started reworking its VFX. Even after the changes, the response is not so satisfactory.

A user wrote, “yrr kya CARTOON bana ke rakh Diya”, while another one wrote, “Why prabhas face is looking like a boiled potato. Seriously man expected something way better than this.”Costumes not good.,.Prabhas sir face also something missing it.”

“Sad to say this but this film is going to be a complete joke in the name of great Lord Shri Ram The actors playing doesn’t seem to fit into the role at all! Huge disappointment,” an account mentioned.

Just scrap the project at this point😂 — Nikhil (@NikhilGanta1) March 31, 2023

Seriously???? I think this film should not be released at all now!!!! — Dhiraj Bhole (@Dhiraj_AB3) March 30, 2023

Ye ek disaster movie🍿 hoga. Mera interest is movie ke liye ZERO hai. 👎👎 — Râmãn Sîñgh (@Raman_Singh8) March 30, 2023

Isshe acha poster editing main hein kar lu picsart main 😂 — Beingarnab (@Beingarnab1) March 30, 2023

Seriously Om sir why did u postpone the film poster is looking the same and what this Yellow Grading in the poster… And why does the actors faces look like they are pasted on a CGI body… Why does this look off seriously — Santosh Herkal (@evilmady) March 30, 2023

Is the budget really 500cr ? Or hyped just as a publicity stunt ?

Who designed these posters ?

Fan made posters are far better than this .

Really concerned about prabhas looks 😭 — Shirley (@I_shirley_) March 30, 2023

Movie kam animation zyada lag rahi h — Kanhaiya Jagrawal (@KanhaiyaJagrawa) March 30, 2023

Sharing the look poster on Thursday, Prabhas wrote on his Instagram account, “Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram.”

About Adipurush

Based on the epic Ramayana, Adipurush celebrates “the victory of good over evil”. While it features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. In a teaser released last year, the actors were seen portraying their respective characters amid heavy VFX.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om, Raut Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, the film will release on 16 June 2023 in 3D.

