Entertainment

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's new Adipurush poster fails to impress audience; fans compare it to 'cartoon' film

While some called it out for looking 'too fake' and 'AI-generated', some also compared the poster to a cartoon film. It is pertinent to note that the film's earlier poster and teaser also got similarly trolled for similar reasons.

FP Trending March 31, 2023 12:43:00 IST
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's new Adipurush poster fails to impress audience; fans compare it to 'cartoon' film

Adipurush

Months after releasing its first look poster and teaser, makers on Thursday (30 March) unveiled a new poster of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. Picking up the right occasion of Ram Navami, the poster featured the lead actors along with Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage as Ram, Sita, Laxman, and Hanuman. While this also marks the beginning of the film’s fresh promotions, it seems the poster has yet again left fans disappointed and unimpressed. Reacting to the poster that attempts to recreate the iconic image of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman bowing down to them, fans took to social media and criticised it widely.

While some called it out for looking ‘too fake’ and ‘AI-generated’, some also compared the poster to a cartoon film. It is pertinent to note that the film’s earlier poster and teaser also got similarly trolled for similar reasons. This forced makers to push the film’s release for another six months as they started reworking its VFX. Even after the changes, the response is not so satisfactory.

Check reactions:

A user wrote, “yrr kya CARTOON bana ke rakh Diya”, while another one wrote, “Why prabhas face is looking like a boiled potato. Seriously man expected something way better than this.”Costumes not good.,.Prabhas sir face also something missing it.”

“Sad to say this but this film is going to be a complete joke in the name of great Lord Shri Ram The actors playing doesn’t seem to fit into the role at all! Huge disappointment,” an account mentioned.

Sharing the look poster on Thursday, Prabhas wrote on his Instagram account, “Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram.”

Check:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

About Adipurush

Based on the epic Ramayana, Adipurush celebrates “the victory of good over evil”. While it features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. In a teaser released last year, the actors were seen portraying their respective characters amid heavy VFX.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om, Raut Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, the film will release on 16 June 2023 in 3D.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 31, 2023 12:43:00 IST

TAGS:

also read

German embassy recreates 'Naatu Naatu' in Delhi's Chandni Chowk; video goes viral
Entertainment

German embassy recreates 'Naatu Naatu' in Delhi's Chandni Chowk; video goes viral

Naatu Naatu has taken over the entire world and created an impression with its foot-tapping tune. 

Twitter remains upset over the Academy cutting off The Elephant Whisperers' Guneet Monga's Oscar speech
Entertainment

Twitter remains upset over the Academy cutting off The Elephant Whisperers' Guneet Monga's Oscar speech

Guneet Monga received an Oscar for the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

Satya and Rangeela director Ram Gopal Varma receives his BTech degree 37 years after graduating, shares pic
Entertainment

Satya and Rangeela director Ram Gopal Varma receives his BTech degree 37 years after graduating, shares pic

Ram Gopal Varma did his graduation from Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh. 