Post success of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is set to play Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in Goodbye; details here
In Goodbye, the 24-year old actress has bagged a prestigious role to play Amitabh Bachchan's daughter.
Rashmika Mandanna made her entry into films with the superhit Kirik Party in 2016, and there's not looking back after that. With the massive success of Pushpa, the actress will next be seen in Mission Majnu and Goodbye. Her lineup now boasts of films from almost all languages, with a Pan-India reach to cater to.
Pushpa box office collection:
With the total box office collections of the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa: The Rise going past the Rs 100 crore mark, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have managed to make it to the much coveted Bollywood’s 100 crore club. With it the actress will join others like Amy Jackson, Esha Gupta, Tabu, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vaani Kapoor, and Vidya Balan amongst other actresses who managed to make Rs 100 crore with single projects.
Her characters:
In Goodbye, the 24-year old actress has bagged a prestigious role to play Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. Popularly credited as the 'National Crush’, Rashmika's pan-India appeal is tremendous given the fact that her South films are revered delightfully across India. Hindi dubbed versions of her Telugu film Dear Comrade and Kannada film Pogaru have also crossed 200 million views on YouTube.
