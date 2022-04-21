Critically acclaimed director Suresh Triveni partners with one of India’s premier producers, Abundantia Entertainment, to create and produce content across mediums.

After its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March 2022, the thrilling drama-thriller Jalsa grabbed headlines. The picture struck an impactful connection with the audience and received exceptional accolades from reviewers and fans throughout the world, thanks to its compelling storyline, top-notch performances, and impeccable direction. Following the success of the film, Suresh Triveni, the filmmaker, has announced the foundation of 'Opening Image,' his creative studio and production firm, which will be funded by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment.

Suresh Triveni's 'Opening Image' plan is to assemble a strong team of talent from all departments, with a clear focus on content development for films and shows. Opening Image will be a complete entity capable of working from concept to screen. Suresh's next directing projects, as well as content that he's prepared to show run, are already in the works at the newly-formed company. The creative facility will also house a first-of-its-kind script lab, allowing creators to flesh out their concepts with the best writers and creative minds available.

Opening Image plans to collaborate with studios and platforms that share its goal of presenting high-quality tales to screens of all sizes and shapes, regardless of language or genre.

Abundantia Entertainment's commitment to supporting and enabling its creator partners, as well as fostering high-potential talent, is demonstrated by its support of Suresh Triveni's endeavour.

Suresh Triveni, thrilled about the launch of Opening Image says, "The idea of 'Opening Image' is to empower talent - writers, filmmakers, technicians. to offer fresh, exclusive and original stories tailored for viewers across the globe. The vision behind Opening Image is to curate disruptive stories and provide a platform for creators, especially fresh and young talent, to deliver their best. I am delighted to extend my partnership with Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram to the next level and in them, I have found the right backers for my vision".

