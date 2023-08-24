Yesterday, 23rd August turned out to be a historic day for the country, as India became the first country in the world to have a soft landing on the south pole of the moon with ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended an event, grabbed the headline as she confused astronaut Rakesh Sharma with Bollywood personality Rakesh Roshan.

She said, ‘Rakesh Roshan reached the moon’, Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from there. For the unversed, Rakesh Sharma did not go to the moon, his conversation with Indira Gandhi was from space, “Sare jahan see accha,” Rakesh Sharma said replying to Indira Gandhi’s question, “Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko (How does India look like from space?).”

“I remember when they reached the moon, Indira Gandhi asked Rakesh Roshan how India looked from there, for space,” Mamata Banerjee said. Post this, we saw several memes surfacing the internet and netizens targeting the filmmaker.

She is telling the truth. 🙂 Rakesh Roshan and i met for the first time on the moon. 😌#Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnTheMoonpic.twitter.com/qJ6tpY6xVh https://t.co/Z2h6yWxZbu — Jadoo 👽 (@Jadoo_883) August 23, 2023

Post Chandrayaan-3’s historic success, we saw many influential personalities and politicians sharing congratulatory messages on social media. Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar tweeted, “By successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, the country has created a new history in space for which every countryman is proud. This is the result of the hard work of ISRO scientists. Many congratulations to the entire ISRO team for this.”